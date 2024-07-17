Grimguard Tactics dev reveals pre-registration milestones for the upcoming fantasy RPG

Earn in-game currency, avatar cosmetics and more by pre-registering

Developer Outerdawn has unveiled pre-registration milestones for its upcoming strategy RPG, Grimguard Tactics: End of Legends! Currently, over 200,000 users have already pre-registered for this upcoming dark fantasy game. The developer is revealing these pre-registration milestones as a way to thank the gaming community for their interest in the title.

Among the newly announced pre-registration milestone rewards is insight, which you'll use to level up heroes, contracts for hiring new heroes, and gold for making purchases in the shop. If the title reaches 400,000 pre-registrations, you’ll receive an exclusive dungeon and caravan as well as pre-registration contracts.

The final milestone of 600,000 pre-registrations unlocks the Legendary Dawnseeker Arbiter hero. You can also earn rare hero shards for summoning legendary heroes, portrait frames and avatar cosmetics.

In Grimguard Tactics: End of Legends!; you must free the world of the Primorva from a terrible ancient evil. Lead your team of heroes in intuitive yet challenging turn-based combat. Use combos to deal devastating damage and gain an edge in battle. You can battle other players and make a name for yourself on the leaderboard in the PvP Arena.

Summon legendary heroes, each of which boasts distinct perks and abilities; ascend your heroes and upgrade your gear to create a formidable force. There are also challenging tactical turn-based team boss battles where you’ll test your mettle alongside other players. You can also take part in Dungeon raids and battle corrupt heroes as you attempt to save the world.

Further, you can gather resources by raiding Primorvan-controlled enemy camps and empires. You can then use these resources to rebuild and upgrade Holdfast, the last remaining sanctuary for humanity.

Grimguard Tactics will launch on the App Store and Google Play later this year.