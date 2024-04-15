Major update introduces new game modes to Greedy Wizards: Battle Games

The update introduces the Tomb of Terror dungeon.

If you are a fan of game shows and fantasy then you might want to check out Wildlife Inc’s mobile game, Greedy Wizards: Battle Games. Also known as Greedy Wizards: Magical Game Show Dungeon Crawler!, the game recently released its biggest update yet, which adds a slew of new content.

The new update which was released last week adds a new dungeon for you and your friends to explore called the Tomb of Terror. Further, new game modes have also been added to the game. You can unlock game modes like Falling Rocks, Light’s Out, Mystery Fog and Beat the Clock. Wildlife Inc also promises that the update brings a multitude of technical stability improvements to the game.

In addition to the new game modes and dungeon, the latest update also altered the survival adventure title’s progression system. Now, you can gain strength and rewards by levelling up your power and your character's stages. Additionally, you can now create teams so you can play Greedy Wizards: Battle Games with your friends. You can also equip multiple new fancy skins.

Greedy Wizards: Battle Games is an adventure game in which you compete against other wizards on the most magical game show of all time. You’ll ally with other wizards, upgrade your equipment, and enjoy dungeon crawl battles.

The game features 3-player Co-op Multiplayer, so you can team up with friends to nab some sweet loot. You’ll collect new wizards and upgrade them to unleash their true potential. Further, the game features challenging competitions. The game also offers Co-op PvE dungeons where you’ll work with friends to clear levels, defeat enemies and earn tokens. There’s even a Boss Mode in which you must battle the Dark Dimension bosses to win epic rewards.

Greedy Wizards: Battle Games is available on the App Store and Google Play. To learn more about the game, visit its page on one of the aforementioned platforms.