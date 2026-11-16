Gudnak Digital is a deck-based strategy game coming to mobile that surprisingly ISN'T European

Gudnak Digital from developer Chaotic Great, is coming to mobile

Fight it out in a world orbiting a dying sun, where everyone is taking it...poorly

The tabletop-to-digital pipeline is a tried-and-true method of bringing new and exciting games to mobile. And now, developer Chaotic Great are set to step onto iOS and Android with their roguelike deck-building strategy game Gudnak Digital! Arriving December 1st, it gives you the freedom to make strategic decisions, no matter how ill-advised.

Tongue-in-cheek tagline aside, Gudnak Digital takes you to a fantastical world orbiting a dying sun. With the planet slowly cooling and everyone, understandably, unhappy about the subject, factions are pitted against one another in constant battle to overwhelm the other as they duke it out on the field of warfare.

Say Gudnak

Gudnak Digital may present itself as an intimidating setting, but the gameplay is surprisingly simple. Based around a deck of cards consisting of fighters, heroes and tactics, each fighter has the same stats no matter which side of the field that they're on.

The key, then, as the developers put it, is to develop incremental advantages over your opponent, slowly wearing them down and setting up for your inevitable victory. Of course, that also means one misstep, and you may find yourself open to an unexpected move that leads only to defeat.

But you wouldn't end up like that, would you? Well, you'll just have to look for Gudnak Digital on iOS and Android come December 1st to find out for yourself. And if you want to be in with an early chance to play on iPhone, be sure to check out the Gudnak Digital iOS TestFlight.

In the meantime, if you fancy honing your battlefield skills ahead of launch, but don't know where to start, then take our advice! We've put together an exciting little list of the best strategy games on Android, featuring plenty of paths to conquer the nation, world or even galaxy should you so choose.