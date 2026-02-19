Seven Knights 2 shutting down in April as Netmarble confirms end-of-service plans

Another farewell

Servers closing on April 15th following purchase shutdown

Events continue running during the final stretch before closure

Netmarble shifts focus toward Re:BIRTH and Idle Adventure

Seven Knights 2 shutting down on April 15th wasn’t really on my bingo card this year. It’s one of those sequels that just… existed comfortably in the background for a while, doing its thing without drama, which is probably why the end-of-service notice feels a bit abrupt.

Netmarble confirmed that purchases were already turned off back in January, with the servers following a few months later. Until then, the world keeps spinning. Events are still running, seasonal content hasn’t been pulled, and you’ve basically got a last stretch where nothing changes except the clock slowly counting down in the corner.

I always thought Seven Knights 2 sat in a rather steady spot compared to other mobile RPGs. It wasn’t constantly reinventing itself or chasing every new system trend. You built squads, watched those cinematic battles unfold, and slowly tuned your roster over time. Not flashy or chaotic, just reliable in a way that’s getting rarer.

The focus now seems to be drifting toward Seven Knights: Re:BIRTH and Seven Knights Idle Adventure, which probably explains why this chapter is closing earlier than some expected. Mobile line-ups reshuffle fast, even when something still feels perfectly playable.

So, if you still plan to stick around until the end, this is probably the moment to revisit your builds one last time. That’s where checking out our Seven Knights 2 tier list might help if you want to squeeze the most out of what’s left. And grabbing any remaining Seven Knights 2 codes could give you a small boost before the sun finally sets on the servers too.

Sometimes a live-service game fades out with a long farewell arc. Other times it just taps you on the shoulder and says, “hey, wrap things up, we’re done.” This one feels like the latter.