Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition is set to launch on Netflix Games in a few weeks

The classic and beloved franchise of open-world crime simulation games, Grand Theft Auto, is making its way to the Netflix Game library with the addition of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition. These absolute staples of the gaming industry are sure to delight users of the Netflix library and offer an appealing way to experience these titles on mobile with updated features and graphical fidelity courtesy of that Definitive Edition upgrade.

I don’t believe that Grand Theft Auto needs much introduction at all, as just about anyone who has held either a phone or a controller in their hands at any given point in time has heard of them, whether that be due to their controversial nature or the fact that GTA V, the latest addition to the series is one of the best selling games of all time. Regardless, let’s go over what to expect from these three in particular.

These open-world, over-the-top crime simulators transport players to a parody version of cities within the U.S. Specifically, this trilogy includes GTA 3, GTA Vice City, and GTA: San Andreas, which take place in a fictional take on New York, Miami, and Los Angeles respectively. Within each of these takes on American modernism, you’ll embark on a tale of crime, loss, violence, greed, corruption, and all the usual downfalls of capitalism, experienced from the eyes of protagonists who typically become involved in the mess due to circumstances outside of their control.

Gameplay-wise, they all play as third-person open-world shooters where you can take part in the main story quests as well as a variety of side content that ranges from racing to bank robberies and much, much more. All three games are pretty densely packed with content, so this collection of classics is nothing to scoff at for certain.

If you’re looking to check it out yourself, you’ll be able to download Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition when it launches on Netflix Games on December 14th.