Grand Summoners is letting you nab limited-time collab goodies in latest FAIRY TALE crossover

Amazon gift cards and a button set are up for grabs

Natsu, Lucy, Gray, and Erza make a comeback

Up to 100 Crossover Summon Tickets up for grabs

Join the Twitter giveaway for IRL goodies

NextNinja has announced an exciting new crossover for Grand Summoners, letting you welcome back beloved characters from FAIRY TALE to the mobile RPG. Running until May 9th, the collab sees the return of Natsu, Lucy, Gray, and Erza, along with special prizes you can get your hands on throughout the event.

In the latest crossover within Grand Summoners, you can look forward to every collab unit getting its very own Dream Awakenings and Special Art. You can also get your hands on themed goodies from the anime, specifically limited-time weapons and gear such as Gray's Cold Excalibur.

If you're curious about which characters you should pray to the RNG gods for, why not take a look at our Grand Summoners tier list to get an idea?

Another exciting giveaway is here to celebrate the FAIRY TAIL Crossover revival! ? 1. Follow @GRDSMN_GLOBAL

2. Repost this post *Only winners will be notified via DM.#GrandSummoners #FAIRYTAIL pic.twitter.com/HYYvZxBZx1 — Grand Summoners (@GRDSMN_GLOBAL) April 8, 2024

Additionally, the Main Story Chapter 22 Login Bonus is currently underway, where you can nab limited rewards as well until April 16th. This comes on top of the 100 Crossover Summon Tickets to be given away, plus 50 Crystals and an Expert LB Stone. There are plenty of reasons to dive back in, especially with the ongoing Twitter giveaway where Amazon gift cards are up for grabs - there's even a Grand Summoners button set that you can flaunt in real life to show off your fandom with the rest of the world.

If you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by downloading Grand Summoners on the App Store and on Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

You can also join the community of followers on the official Twitter page to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website for more info, or take a little peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the update's vibes and visuals.