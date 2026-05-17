Grand Piece Online fruits tier list

We have ranked all of the Devil's Fruits on a GPO tier list from the best to the worst. Bon Appetit!

Updated on May 17th, 2026

Today, we will talk about Devil Fruits in Grand Piece Online. Devil Fruits are a must-have as they give you different skills and moves. You can find them every 1-4 hours on any island with trees. Also, they disappear after an hour, and you can get points for their reset.

There are a lot of Devil Fruits, and many people don't know which one to choose. Don't worry! We'll help you figure it out. Take a look at our GPO tier list with all the fruits in the game, wonder no more. This GPO fruits tier list is universal and is suitable for both PvP and PvE modes.

We are always adding new codes for Grand Piece Online - feel free to check them out if you want a few extra goodies!

For now, click the big blue button to look at our GPO tier list of Fruits alongside a description of some of them.