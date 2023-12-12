Grand Cross Age of Titans codes offer an excellent opportunity to get free rewards in this incredibly engaging strategic game. Developers release them frequently, and each can be utilized via the specific redemption centre that has been made available. After successfully redeeming, you can acquire items such as gems and other boosts that can turn out to be extremely valuable.

In the section below, you will find a list of the working codes for Grand Cross Age of Titans that you can employ. Aside from this, you may be interested in Dragonheir codes and gift codes for Omniheroes in case you're a fan of similar games.

Grand Cross Age of Titans codes

Below are the Grand Cross Age of Titans codes that are currently active, and using them will reward you with freebies in the game:

GATPREREGISTRATE - Happy Bonion + 2200 Gems + Windmill Castle + 3 Advanced Prayer Book + Designated Castle Transfer + 8 hours Gathering Speed Increase + 1 hour Speed Up + 1 Day Territory Protection + 1 minute Speed Up + 3x Level 2 Resource Chance Chest (Expires December 31)

More codes could get released in the future, and you can keep following this article and the social media handles of the developers to stay aware of all the releases.

Expired codes

How do you redeem the codes for Grand Cross Age of Titans?

Presently, there are no expired codes for Grand Cross Age of Titans.

You will not have to put much effort into utilizing the Grand Cross Age of Titans codes. In case you don’t know the specifics, refer to the steps that are given below:

Step 1: Start by opening Grand Cross Age of Titans and navigating to the in-game settings.

Start by opening Grand Cross Age of Titans and navigating to the in-game settings. Step 2: Tap the “Exchange Gift Code” button once the various settings are displayed. You will then be navigated to the redemption centre.

Tap the “Exchange Gift Code” button once the various settings are displayed. You will then be navigated to the redemption centre. Step 3: Finally, input the relevant code for the game and then hit “Use”.

The developers will deliver the rewards to the in-game mail section if the code gets utilized.