Nounishpunk is an upcoming open-world adventure powered by Unreal Engine 5, coming to mobile and consoles next year

Genius Slackers has announced the upcoming launch of Nounishpunk, the studio's open-world action-adventure title that's coming to consoles, PC, and mobile next year. Power by Unreal Engine 5, the colourful third-person game offers an immersive experience for players as well as a distinct art style that adds to the vibrant charm of the game.

In Nounishpunk, you can look forward to diving into a thrilling single-player experience as a brave hero on a quest to take down rebels plaguing the city. You'll have to bring back the peace and rescue innocent citizens from the rebel Nouners - thankfully, you'll have an arsenal of tools and weapons at your disposal as you aim to keep the streets of Nounishpunk safe.

Are you ready for a Nounish adventure? ??-?

Get ready, as the first trailer for the game Nounishpunk will be dropping on August 7th! Stay tuned and don't miss out on the excitement! #Nounishpunk #gamedev @geniusslackers pic.twitter.com/tX5wdGdLIE — Arash Negahban ??-? (@ArashSlacker) August 2, 2023

As you explore the nooks and crannies of this vibrant world, you'll stumble upon special missions, and you'll need to do your best to reclaim territories as well as take on epic bosses. Of course, you can also go on side-quests to help the citizens with their day-to-day troubles - all of these won't go unrewarded, of course, as clearing these quests will help you unlock cool in-game goodies for your troubles.

There's no official word yet as to the actual release date in 2024, but for now, if you want to join in on all the fun and experience the game for yourself, you can visit the official website for more info, join the community of followers on Twitter to stay updated n all the latest developments, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes.