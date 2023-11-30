Google Play has revealed its winners for this year's Best of 2023 awards

Google Play has just announced the winners of their Best of 2023, which is the platform’s annual celebration of the best apps and games to hit the store. Inspired by various trends seen this year, several new categories were introduced such as Best with AI, Best Game for Good, Best Multi-device App and Game, and Best for Google Play Games on PC. We’ll be focusing on the games only but you can check the blogpost out to see the rest of the winners.

The best overall game in Google Play’s Best of 2023 was unsurprisingly Honkai: Star Rail. It is HoYoverse’s highly acclaimed sci-fi extravaganza packed with content, stunning visuals, and a gorgeous design. As for the best multi-device game, Outerplane – Strategy Anime took the cake thanks to its seamless performance on mobile and PC. Users had a slightly different opinion as they voted Monopoly Go! as the Users’ Choice Game of the Year.

Below are the rest of the winners, including honourable mentions for each category.

Best Multiplayer: Farlight 84

Best Pick Up & Play: MONOPOLY GO!

Best Indies: Vampire Survivors

Best Story: Honkai: Star Rail

Best Ongoing: Stumble Guys

Best Games for Good: Pokémon Sleep

Best on Play Pass: Magic Rampage

Honourable mentions: Arena Breakout, Call of Dragons, MARVEL SNAP, UndawnHonourable mentions: Chrome Valley Customs, Mighty DOOM, Monster Hunter Now, Ninja Must DieHonourable mentions: Roto Force, Song of Bloom, Super Meat Boy Forever, Underground BlossomHonourable mentions: Down in Bermuda, FINAL FANTASY VII EVER CRISIS, Lost Words: Beyond the Page, MementoMori: AFKRPGHonourable mentions: Clash of Clans, EA SPORTS FC™ Mobile Soccer, Merge Gardens, Royal MatchHonourable mentions: Beecarbonize, Garden Joy - Design Game, Lingo Legend Language Learning, Longleaf Valley: Merge & PlantHonourable mentions: ARIDA: Backland’s Awakening, Linea: An Innerlight Game, Machinarium, Silly Royale – Devil Amongst Us

We here at PocketGamer are also running our own awards, so be sure to head over to the voting page to ensure your favourite games of the year take the final prize.