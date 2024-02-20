Golf Journey is minimalistic yet visually stunning golf game now available on iOS

2D golf game now available on iOS for free, with an option to remove ads for $1.99

Boasts gorgeous landscapes and backdrops against which you can leisurely play a few rounds of golf

Golf games have always been popular on mobile, each one bringing something new to the fray. Developer Job Postma is adding to this ever-expanding list with their latest title, Golf Journey - a captivating 2D golfing game on iOS. With over 1000 challenging holes to conquer, each set against breathtaking backdrops, you’re in for a visual treat like no other.

From lush forests to tranquil lakeshores, the landscapes in Golf Journey are as diverse as they are breathtaking, providing the perfect backdrop for a round of casual golf. As you navigate through the courses, you'll find yourself immersed in a world of tranquillity, with the soothing background score and natural sounds adding to the thrilling experience.

When it comes to gameplay, the game is easy to learn but challenging to master. The touch controls are intuitive and easy to master, allowing players to adjust the spin, direction, and power of their shots with precision. Each hole presents its own interesting challenges and obstacles, which will ensure that your skills are always contested. Add a thousand holes on top of that, and you're guaranteed hours of endless entertainment.

Golf Journey offers a seamless and enjoyable gaming experience, with smooth controls and easy gameplay that make it easy to pick up and play anytime, anywhere. Whether you're looking to unwind after a long day or simply looking to pass the time, the game has you covered. There's always something new and exciting to discover as you venture through the varied landscapes it has to offer.

Best of all, Golf Journey is available to play for free and can be downloaded from the App Store using the link below. For those who prefer an ad-free experience, a one-time payment of $1.99 or local equivalent will allow for uninterrupted gameplay.