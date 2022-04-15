Gold and Goblins is celebrating Easter with new content from now until April 25th

AppQuantum has announced a new update to Gold and Goblins, its idle tycoon sim on iOS and Android. This season, players can expect to engage in a bunch of Easter-themed activities throughout the month, with special in-game goodies, new content, fresh mines to discover and more from April 14th to the 25th.

In Gold and Goblins' latest Easter update, players can experience six new mines as well as 40 keys. These will be scattered across the first 5 locations, and clearing the 6th shaft will pose a true test of mettle for players who are vying for the top spot in the leaderboards.

In particular, the most hardcore players can earn their rightful place at the top of the charts - and while no new achievements will be added to the game, everyone who takes part in the special Easter event will score tons of in-game rewards.

Recently, the game also added an update that supported different time zones to allow players from all over the world to participate and complete levels. This makes unlocking new content easier and more convenient no matter where you are. These zones are UTC-10, UTC-2 and UTC+6.

If you're eager to join in on all the fun during this Easter update, Gold and Goblins is available to download on the Google Play Store for Android devices and on the iOS App Store. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also visit the official website to stay updated on all the latest developments, or have a look at the embedded clip above in case you're not familiar with the game.

Are you on the hunt for more similar titles that will put your skills to the test on your mobile device? Why not take a gander at our list of the top 15 best tycoon games for Android phone and tablets?