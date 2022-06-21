Goal Champs is an upcoming blockchain-based "compete-to-earn" sports title from Catheon Gaming

Catheon Gaming has partnered with Team Battle Sports to bring players Goal Champs, which will supposedly be the world’s first “compete-to-earn” football game. The PvP football title will give players the chance to play and earn at the same time on the blockchain in a stylised action sports title.

Goal Champs features real physics where users can build their dream team, unlock players and pick the best tactics to win the game. They can engage in 8v8 game modes or bring their team to victory in the TBS Football Career Mode.

“We are proud to bring Goal Champ onboard to Catheon Gaming as the world’s first ‘compete-to-earn’ football game. The company strives to build the most diversified blockchain game portfolio in the market, in order to achieve our vision of revolutionizing the way people play, live and earn. The partnership with TBS will expand our horizon and help facilitate our long-term vision," says William Wu, Founder of Catheon Gaming.

"Our team is glad to have the opportunity to work with Catheon Gaming. The partnership provides us with enormous resources and expertise in converting our game onto the blockchain. We are confident that Goal Champs will follow the footsteps of our previous sport titles and become a successful hit amongst the Web3 community,” says Team Battle Sports.

There's no word on the official release date as of yet, but if you're eager to know more, you can check out the official website for more info or join the community of followers on Twitter to stay updated on all the latest developments.

