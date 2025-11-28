Girls Frontline: Fire Control lets you jump into the shoes of the iconic cast as it hits soft launch

For iOS and Android in select regions

Girls Frontline: Fire Control is now available in soft launch for select regions

It takes the strategy role-playing action and twists it into a full-on third-person shooter

Take on your friends in 5v5 battles or team up for co-op action

When it comes to anthropomorphising inanimate objects, there are two heavyweights in mobile. Azur Lane and Girls Frontline. And if you've ever wanted to step into the shoes of one of the T-Dolls to shoot up the town, then you're in luck, because Girls Frontline: Fire Control has just hit soft launch!

Available on iOS and Android in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore and Thailand, Girls Frontline: Fire Control eschews the usual strategy RPG gameplay in favour of more traditional over-the-shoulder shooting. You'll jump into 5v5 multiplayer battles to duke it out for supremacy as some of your favourite gun-girls, with an auto-aim system letting even the less skilled players get in on the fun.

One of the more interesting features here is the new Tactical Chip System that lets you modify your build. Professing to be inspired by roguelikes, it can tweak your abilities in bigger ways than just a stat boost, with everything from different projectile types to giving the ability to lay down traps.

All the guns, and all the girls

Fire Control also mixes in both PvE and PvP action, letting you either team up with your friends for a more classic experience or take them on to prove your supremacy. While the gameplay may be a huge departure from the original, I've no doubt that if you're a Girls Frontline fan, you're probably into shooters, can't imagine what gives me that impression.

Either way, Girls Frontline: Fire Control might just be the next shooter sensation. Or at the very least, a great new way to experience the GF world for fans.

