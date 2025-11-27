Girls’ Frontline 2: Exilium Anniversary Update - Everything you need to know about the massive rewards ahead

Preferred Partner Feature

Here's to more anniversaries to come

Three new Dolls to add to your roster

Stunning live-action trailer featuring the 404 Squad

Immersive Crew Deck and more

Sunborn Games is celebrating the first anniversary for Girls’ Frontline 2: Exilium, which means you can expect a whole bunch of epic rewards or grabs. New Dolls, limited-time events, and a welcome Crew Deck upgrade are all in the cards - and here's everything you can look forward to throughout the rest of the year!

New events and new Dolls

With the first Anniversary major update landing on November 27th, it's set to welcome 3 new dolls to the fray. The Deep Oblivion event is set to welcome 3 new Dolls to the fray. In particular, Leva and Lenna will be dropping in for Phase One, while Robella takes centrestage during Phase Two on December 18th.

This also includes the Intertwined Assault Themed Event on November 27th as well, all to kick off the anniversary festivities and bountiful rewards in store for the community as a special thank-you for the past year.

All hands on Crew Deck

With the anniversary comes an updated new area Crew Deck for the Elmo, where you can get to know your T-Dolls in fully realized 3D. The upgrades bring the crew to life, and Commanders can explore Makiatto’s exclusive story Time Capsule: Pulse-Racing Night to start with.

Then, Klukai's narrative comes with the Cerulean Breaker outfit, and once you've scored that one, you can obtain the Time Capsule: Body Maintenance Technician item as well, to unlock Klukai's Interactive Story Scene. You can tinker around with the new holography function here too - all to breathe new life into the Crew Deck along with the 3D ornament cabinet, armory, and memory corridor.

And if you ever need to take a breather from all the combat, enjoy a little tea break together with your Dolls on the Crew Deck.

One year and counting

Of course, no anniversary celebration would be complete without bonuses, where you can nab more than 130 pulls plus 13,000 Collapse Pieces to boot. When the event starts on the 27th, you can acquire the Crew Deck Date Reward as a milestone goodie by mail for free, along with 10 Access Permissions and an Elmo Model ornament.

This also includes 300 Collapse Pieces and plenty of growth resources, and when reach certain level, the Dragon Chef outfit for Qiuhua from the Glory Store and Enjoy the Fragrance for Springfield could be unlocked.

404 Squad IRL

And finally, you can get a taste of the 404 Squad in real life as a new live-action trailer showcases them across the desert. From Gatling guns to helicopters, there's no limit to the Commander's coolness factor here, and if you're keen on getting a slice of the action too, ??you can head on over to the Girls’ Frontline 2: Exilium official YouTube channel for more.

GFL2 is planning a special collab with an anime franchise soon to come as well, so suffice it to say there are still plenty of surprises to expect from here on out!