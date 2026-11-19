Preferred Partner Feature

Are you in or out?

Limited-time Extraction Mode offers bigger rewards the farther you go

Fail and you lose everything

Bail out and you keep what you have

It's all or nothing in Outfit7's latest update for Talking Tom Gold Run, where the concept of "high risk, high return" has never been truer! In particular, a new Extraction Mode within the endless runner tasks you with running faster and faster for better and better rewards - the catch is that when you crash and burn, so does your hard-earned haul.

The limited-time event not only challenges your quick reflexes but also your prudence - do you go for the bigger pay-off or leave while you can with what you already have? There are three chances for you to tap out, and once you reach each extraction point, you get to choose whether or not you want to stick around.

The thing is, if you choose to keep going, the faster the run gets, making obstacles trickier to dodge. Wacky Planet's fast-paced side world offers a little bit of mercy as an indicator tells you how far the next extraction point is - but even so, the gold bars, character cards, and diamonds (which appear later in the run) might just get farther out of reach too.

There's a handy Save Me option you can opt for when you fail, giving you a chance to revive and continue your run. It's a true test of tapping talent, so it's only fitting you get four new outfits to go along with it!

Tang Suit Ginger, Mooncake Ginger, Moonlight Angela and Hanfu Angela join in to spice up the theming, so if you'd like to look the part while dashing through the new mode, now's your chance.

If you're all set to win big or lose it all, Talking Tom Gold Run's latest event is now live on iOS and Android, and you can download the endless runner for free to get started!