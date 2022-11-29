Girl Cafe Gun tier list - best characters and weapons sorted, with a reroll guide
| Girl Cafe Gun
Let us show you how an ultimate Girl Cafe Gun tier list looks like
If you're looking for a comprehensive Girl Cafe Gun tier list, below you'll find all the units currently released in the game, ranked. We've listed all of them based on their tier, but we've also made a reroll guide to give you a way to pull the best units when starting out.
Girl Cafe Gun is a bullet hell action gacha game, where you are in charge of a girl troop fighting off enemies and managing a cafe. What could be more entertaining than that? The game is set in a futuristic world, ruled by technology and AI. The contrast between the cafe (which is pretty normal) and the massive tech world outside is pretty big, making the game that much more enjoyable.
The Girl Cafe Gun tier list we've created will cover not only the characters, but also the weapons, and give you an idea of how to reroll.
What are the best characters in Girl Cafe Gun?The best beginner characters are meant to have a good and powerful kit that works great in PvE (for clearing mobs), but some units feel like they're specifically designed for PvP. Units that are listed in the S tier are the very best and are quickly followed by the A tier. The A-tier ones are good in certain situations but aren't quite as great as the S-tier ones.
We recommend that you also read our Girl Cafe Gun codes because you'll receive quite a few free rewards from them.
1
Girl Cafe Gun Character Tier List
Below are all the characters that have been released to date. The characters in S tier are the best, and the ones down in the C tier are not as good. They can work situationally, so try to reroll them if you have acquired them.
|Tier
|Characters
|S
|Grainne (Cheongsam), Rococo (Heart Catcher), Wuxia (Halloween), Yuki (Halloween), Juno (Innocent Days), Wuxia (Fast Food), Nie Shirou (Hobby), Aniya (Snowball), Cornelia (Moon-viewing), Nie Shirou (Swimsuit), Moon (Azure Wings), Su Xiaozhen (Birthday), Eksistere (Chess), Juno (Party Dress UR), Su Xiaozhen (Xmas), Rococo (Tactical Equip), Shi Wuyou (Tactical Equip), Moon (Swimsuit), Cornelia (Party Dress), Shi Wuyou (Casual), Shi Wuyou (Cheongsam), Shi Wuxia (Casual), Lida (Party Dress UR), Moon (Birthday), Lida (Casual), Moon (Casual), Yuki (Tactical Equipment), Moon (Maid), Irene (Tactical Equipment), Irene (Swimsuit), Shi Wuyou (Holiday), Irene (Party Dress), Moon (Fast Food)
|A
|Juno (Catnap), Lida (Halloween), Su Xiaozen (Cleaner), Yuki (Cleaner), Yuki (Misty), Rococo (Yukata), Grainne (Gingko), Su Xiaozhen (Girls Stars), Aniya (Girls Stars), Eksistere (Girls Stars), Cornelia (Chess), Shi Wuxia (New Year), Yuki (Party Dress), Irene (Picnic), Grainne (Tactical Equip), Yuki (Maid), Juno (Swimsuit), Eksistere (Swimsuit), Eksistere (Valentine), Lida (Maid), Cornelia (Casual), Shi Wuyou (Maid), Rococo (Maid), Irene (Maple), Shi Wuyou (Party Dress UR), Shi Wuyou (Chess)
|B
|Lida (One Day Police), Grainne (Defiler), Nie Shirou (Defiler), Cornelia (Defiler), Irene (Yukata), Aniya (Mobile Suit), Nie Shirou (Mobile Suit), Grainne (Chess), Rococo (Swimsuit), Moon (Gown), Cornelia (Tactial Equip), Grainne (Official Dress), Grainne (Casual), Grainne (Maid), Eksistere (Maid), Eksistere (Casual), Su Xiaozhen (Maid), Shi Wuxia (Maid), Shi Wuxia (Casual), Shi Wuxia (Cheongsam), Juno (Maid), Shi Wuxia (Defiler), Cornelia (Official Dress), Grainne (Training Suit), Cornelia (Maid), Irene (Maid), Grainne (Swimsuit)
|C
|Cornelia (Cheongsam), Lida (Cheongsam), Aniya (Cheongsam), Su Xiaozhen (Halloween), Cornelia (One Day Police), Yuki (One Day Police), Nie Shirou (One Day Police), Moon (Cleaner), Lida (Cleaner), Eksistere (Yukata), Cornelia (Swimsuit), Yuki (Swimsuit), Eksistere (Tactical Equip), Aniya (Casual), Nie Shirou (Official Dress), Shi Wuyou (Birthday), Eksistere (Xmas), Shi Wuxia (Swimsuit), Juno (Casual), Yuki (Casual), Lida (Tactical Equipment), Shi Wuyou (Official Dress), Rococo (Casual), Grainne (Party Dress)
2
Girl Cafe Gun Weapons Tier List
Weapons can be given to characters who wield that type of weapon. You should try to only invest in the S tier and A tier options since resources are pretty scarce at the start.
|Tier
|Weapon
|S
|Water of Destiny, Laser Pistol, Frontline Warrior, Directional Cannon
|A
|Vacuum Cleaner, The Hive, Star Beacon, Ruthless Healer, Hell's Fang, Guiding Star, Gravity Compass, Fiery Thorns, Cruelty Maker, Beam Rifle
|B
|Wraith of Jealousy, Wolf of Nomads, Tesla Aurora, Ruthless Rifle, Precision Rifle, Luciferin, Galaxy Star, Double Justice, Deadly Blaster, Abyssal Hammer, Pale Dragonbreath
|C
|Red Lotus, Artemis
3
Reroll Guide
At the beginning, you will receive a 10x summon that you can reset indefinitely until you've acquired the units you wanted. From this summon you will always get one guaranteed 4* and two 3*.
You should aim for some of the S-tier units from our Girl Cafe Gun tier list, since they will be helpful for the longest time.
For the most effective reroll strategy, you should play until you've cleared Stage 2-1, which rewards you with a character ticket and weapon summon tickets. Aim for another 4* character from this, and some of the S-tier weapons. However, if you don't get the weapons it's fine, as long as you get the characters.
If you aren't happy with the summon result, you can go ahead and reroll. This is how to do it:
Android: Head to the phone's Settings -> Apps and while using a Guest account you can Clear Data. This will automatically reset the game.
iOS: Uninstall the game and reinstall it (it's a big file, so be prepared to wait for a little and do it while on Wi-Fi connection).
