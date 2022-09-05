Girl Cafe Gun Codes - Get free crystals and neat items (September 2022)

: September 5th, 2022 - checked for new codes

If you're looking for the latest Girl Cafe Gun codes, then you've ended up in the right place. In this article, we have listed all the latest working codes. We're doing our best to keep this list up-to-date, so make sure to check back often.

Girl Cafe Gun is a futuristic gacha RPG where you're in charge of a cafe, but that's only part of the story. It is a bullet-hell action game that is like no other. The main characters in the game are girls powering up massive mechas and shooting at enemies. It's intense.

Active Girl Cafe Gun codes

AJW7QVVS

AHHPEZ56

ABZVKXU2

AM9G8LAR

Girl Cafe Gun - how to redeem codes?

These are all the currently working codes for the game. Below we've listed the steps on how to redeem them. If you don't know where to input the codes yet, keep reading to find out how.

The process of redeeming codes is simple. All you need to do in order to redeem Girl Cafe Gun codes is to follow the steps below.

Step 1: Tap on your profile icon on the top left corner of your screen.

Step 2: Select the Redeem option.

Step 3: Type in your code.

Step 4: Tap the Redeem button.

How to get more Girl Cafe Gun codes?

You will most likely find more Girl Cafe Gun codes by following the game's official Facebook Page Twitter and even in various Google Play ads (which is how AHHPEZ56 was advertised). Make sure to stick around because we're always working on some more guides! Also, if you have any suggestions or know more codes that we haven't added yet, feel free to drop us a comment down below!

Original article by Mihail Katsoris, updated by Pocket Gamer Staff.