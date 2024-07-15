Ghost Invasion: Idle Hunter, a new haunting idle game, hits soft launch

Who you gonna' call? Someone else

Ghost Invasion: Idle Hunter is Miniclip's new idle game

Now in soft-launch in the Philippines and Australia, it challenges you to defeat and capture ghosts

Upgrade and improve your skills and visit a myriad of locations

Miniclip's new idle game, Ghost Invasion: Idle Hunter, has hit soft launch in Australia and the Philippines for iOS and Android. While there isn't a solid release date for a worldwide launch, if you're in those regions you can get hands-on with Ghost Invasion via Google Play or the iOS App Store.

There are obviously shades of the Ghostbusters franchise in Ghost Invasion. So for those of you looking for your ghost-hunting fix, this may be the game for you. Ghost Invasion challenges you to, well, hunt down and capture ghosts! These supernatural invaders will challenge you with bosses and hordes of minions attempting to overwhelm you.

Fortunately, you won't just be relying on your wits. You'll have plenty of supernatural skills, equipment and other upgrades to grab that'll help you along the way. And your hunt to take down the supernatural invaders will drag you to many interesting locations we've seen shown off so far.

We haven't gotten hands-on with Ghost Invasion yet, obviously, but from what we've seen for those idle game fans out there this might be a winner. Miniclip is of course known as the original Flash game site, but they've made a name for themselves properly since that shuttered with their mobile game catalogue, like 8 Ball Pool.

Will Ghost Invasion be the spooky fun we all crave? We'll have to wait and see.

But in the meantime if you're looking for more games to play, why not dig into our list of the best mobile games of 2024 (so far) to see what else is top of the charts?

And if you want to see what's around the corner you can always take a gander at our other list of the most anticipated mobile games of the year too!