Get-A-Grip Chip: the Body Bugs is an educational game that teaches you about the digestive system, out now on iOS and Android

Redstart has announced the official release of Get-A-Grip Chip: the Body Bugs, letting players immerse themselves into the human body’s digestive system and learn all about what makes it tick. The vibrant educational title features platforming gameplay mechanics where players step into the shoes of Get-A-Grip Chip to defeat body bugs.

In Get-A-Grip Chip: the Body Bugs, players can expect to learn while having fun as they sail across bodily fluids and fend off unwanted invaders. Players need to unlock knowledge to help Chip reactivate the body's digestive functions across plenty of colourful levels. Players can also compete with friends to nab that top spot on the leaderboards for the ultimate bragging rights.

Chip can move from side to side and launch off from anchor points to navigate tricky terrain. There are three Body Bugs to defeat to protect the mouth, the stomach and the intestines across 12 levels. There are also plenty of hidden areas to explore for players looking to rescue a few friends.

If you're eager to give the game a go for yourself, you can download Get-A-Grip Chip: the Body Bugs on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a premium title that costs $2.99 a pop or your local equivalent. You can also visit the official website to stay updated on all the latest developments, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's mechanics and visuals. You can head on over to the game's official Twitter page and join the community of followers as well.

