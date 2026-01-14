Game of Thrones: Legends introduces new content to celebrate Knight of the Seven Kingdoms launch

Knightly

Game of Thrones: Legends introduces new tie-in content today

Ser Duncan the Tall arrives as part of the content for A Knight of Seven Kingdoms

Egg is set to follow later on in February

What with the Game of Thrones series stretching over centuries of fictional history, it can be surprising to realise that, much like ol' Tolkien himself, there are other stories outside the ones we're most familiar with. Case in point, the newest series to get a television adaptation is A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.

Given that Game of Thrones: Legends already mashes up characters from different periods in Westeros, it's not surprising that the two main characters of Knight of Seven Kingdoms take centre stage for a new celebration. That being Ser Duncan the Tall and Egg (on February 11th), who debuts as a Legendary Protector and Healer, respectively.

A Knight of Seven Kingdoms looks to adapt the novellas penned by George R.R. Martin before the Game of Thrones series. Although still set in Westeros, this is nearly a hundred years before the characters many of you know and love, although for the moment, it's only the principal characters mentioned above making a debut.

Frightfully tall

You'll also be able to live out some key events of the show with the Tourney at Ashford Meadow event. This offers a simple jousting tournament that uses a rock-paper-scissors format to pit you against various knights, with a winner-takes-all approach for some tantalising rewards.

Considering the success of House of the Dragon, I think it's fair to say that Game of Thrones has come roaring back in popularity, hopefully helped by this new spinoff. It makes me think of something like Bleach: Brave Souls, weirdly enough. So here's hoping Knight of Seven Kingdoms is a success and we see more characters from the show make their debut!

