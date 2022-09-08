Genshin Impact's v3.0 is ready to launch its second phase with a bunch of new events

Genshin Impact’s latest update, version 3.0 – The Morn a Thousand Roses Brings is already shaping up to be an excellent one with all the new features like the Sumeru region, Dendro element, new characters, and more. The first phase of the patch was full of things to do and rewards to gather, and it still isn’t completely over yet since the Fayz Trials just went live. But Hoyoverse has already revealed upcoming plans for the second phase of events in this update.

Like most of these phases, there are a few Event Wishes to look out for and a couple of event quests. The first Event Wish is called Adrift in the Harbour and belongs to the event-exclusive five-star character Plenilune Gaze Ganyu. Next is Drifting Luminescence with the five-star exclusive Pearl of Wisdom Sangonomiya Kokomi. Both of them will feature certain four-star characters as well. And finally, the Wish with the weapons, Epitome Invocation will showcase the Everlasting Moonglow Catalyst and Amos’ Bow.

Phase two of v3.0 in Genshin Impact will introduce two other events to participate in. One of them isTablet Analytics, which goes live next week. In it, players will help Hajanad make use of Remelting Effects during battles. They will earn rewards such as the Furnishing Cauldron of Herbs among other rewards. The event will be available until September 26th for players above Adventure Rank 20.

The final part of this phase is the Ley Line Overflow Event, which will be available between September 20th and 27th. Players must either complete the Blossom of Wealth or Blossom of Revelation, while also consuming the Original Resin that can provide 2x rewards up to three times a day. That makes another busy month for Genshin Impact players in preparation for version 3.1, whose details should be out soon enough.

Explore Sumeru now by downloading Genshin Impact for free by tapping on the links below.