Genshin Impact's latest event called Spices from the West is now live

A couple of weeks ago, Genshin Impact revealed its list of upcoming events that form a part of the third phase of the v2.6 update, Zephyr of the Violet Garden. One of these events, Spices From the West has just gone live. As you may have guessed, it has something to do with creating seasonings for dishes using delicious spices from Liyue. Nazafarin has come all the way from Sumeru to conduct certain research and players must help her out.

The event will run until 7th June and players above Adventure Rank 20 will be able to create these seasonings. Additionally, players above rank 28 who have completed the Idle Teapot Talk quest will also be able to create their own dishes and invite others to the ultimate taste test. All in exchange for loads of rewards like Primogems, Hero’s Wit, Weapon Ascension Materials, and Mora.

The gameplay itself is quite simple. Players must put together various ingredients according to their recipes to make Fragrant Seasonings. Next, these seasonings must be added to Delicious dishes to transform them into Fragrant dishes. Finally, other characters can be invited to the Serenitea Pot to try the dishes for a boost in Companionship EXP. Once a fixed number of recipes are created and taste tests are performed, players will earn the rewards mentioned above.

Furthermore, new seasonings will launch daily this week and players must add them by timing their tap on a slider correctly. The spices must be added in order and every wrong ingredient or run without any clicks will decrease an attempt. If players are unable to create the seasoning in the given chances, they must start over.

If you’re interested in testing out your cooking skills and helping Nazafarin, then download Genshin Impact for free on the App Store and Google Play and take part in the Spices from the West event.