Genshin Impact releases a sneak peak at the third phase of events coming with v2.6 Zephyr of the Violet Garden

Genshin Impact’s latest update brought about a lot of changes including a new playable area called The Chasm, a new hero in the form of Kamisato Ayato, loads of events like the Magnificent Irodori Festival, and lots more. But its still not over as Hoyoverse has just given us a peak at what’s to yet be released as a part of Genshin Impact’s v2.6 Zephyr of the Violet Garden update.

Event Wishes

Other Events

There are two Event Wishes to look out for. The first one begins on May 19th and will feature the five-star character, Frostflake Heron Kamisato Ayaka alongside other four-star heroes such as Wolf Boy Razor, Thorny Benevolence Rosaria, and Mujins Ninja Sayu. The second wish is for the event-exclusive weapon, the five-star Mistsplitter Reforged Sword and The Unforged Claymore. Other weapons part of the pool are The Bell Claymore and the Favonius weapons featuring a Polearm, Catalyst, Bow, and more.The third phase of the update also introduces two other events. The Spices from the West event will see players aid Nazafarin in creating delicious seasonings in exchange for Primogems, Hero’s Wit, Weapon Ascension Materials, and Mora. Players must be above Adventure Rank 20 if they wish to participate. The second event is called Overflowing Mastery where travellers must take on the Talent Level-Up Material Domains like the Forsaken Rift and Violet Court. Consuming the Original Resin also guarantees double rewards up to thrice a day.

Character Trial Event

Finally, Hoyoverse is also conducting a test run for their Character Trial Event. participants can make use of the premade squads and try them in particular stages. Those completing them will receive multiple rewards like Primogems, Sakura Bloom, Valberry, Crystal Marrow, and much more.

Ready for another packed month? Then, download Genshin Impact for free on the App Store and Google Play.