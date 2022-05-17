Genshin Impact introduces latest character, Shikanoin Heizou

Genshin Impact’s official Twitter account posted the announcement of the soon-to-come latest character added to the game’s already impressive roster. Shikanoin Heizou, hailing from the Japan-like Inazuma, will be making his way to a gacha banner with the upcoming patch.

Heizou works as a detective for the Tenryou Commission and is known for being quite the expert at it as well as just about any task given to him, boasting a cunning mind and sharp wit. He’s under the command of Kujou Sara and was first mentioned in Kamisato Ayaka’s dialogue lines alongside other Inazuman characters like Gorou and Thoma.

What we do know from the background of his character portrait is that he’s going to be an Anemo character. Given their releases so far, it’s relatively safe to assume Heizou will take on the role of a support that will use his abilities to spread your team’s damage across the battlefield. This is speculation, mind you, as for all we know he could end up being the first fully DPS based Anemo character yet.

Heizou is expected to release alongside patch 2.8 since the previously announced Yelan and Kuki Shinobu are confirmed for the 2.7 update. With three new characters on the horizon and a massive 3.0 version on the way, which will introduce a whole new region, it’s a great time to be a Genshin fan. While the Covid-19 pandemic has certainly delayed some patch releases and closed off some features temporarily, MiHoYo never skimps out on full-fledged patches that are always worthwhile, so none of these updates should be any different in that regard.

If you’re looking to either get into Genshin Impact for the first time or are perhaps waiting for a good time to return after taking a break, you can find the game for free on the App Store and Google Play, so get to farming before Heizou finally drops!