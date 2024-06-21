HoYoVerse will be making their first appearance at San Diego Comic Con this year

They'll be hosting displays for Genshin Impact, Zenless Zone Zero and Honkai: Star Rail

HoYoVerse, developers of hit games like Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail, will be making their debut appearance at the famed San Diego Comic-Con this year. Coming July 25th to 28th the hit developer is going to be showcasing three of their top games at booths around the convention center. It marks their second such appearance in a major publicity tour around top expos this year.

You'll be able to explore attractions like the Teyvat Film Studio and claim exclusive collectibles, or the Golden Hour Dreamscape of Penacony, and even get hands-on with Zenless Zone Zero. All in a set of immersive experiences and other exciting booths showcasing the developer's top three games.

The two displays will be as follows:

Genshin Impact: Booth #5500 at San Diego Convention Center & Gallery, Omni San Diego Hotel, 675 L Street, San Diego, California 92101

Honkai: Star Rail & Zenless Zone Zero: Booth #140 at San Diego Convention Center

The fact that HoYoVerse is making an appearance at SDCC (which, despite the name, is not just devoted to comics) is pretty notable. This is one of the big multimedia conventions attended by media companies from film, games and television. So it's a sign not just of how big HoYoVerse has grown in the past few years, but also of how they're still trying to push into the limelight.

With the release of a game like Genshin Impact, which has had such a seismic impact on the gaming landscape (like it or not) it'd be tempting to rest on their laurels. However, this and the continuing release of new games show that HoYoVerse has plans to get even bigger, and putting themselves out there to the public is one small part of that.

