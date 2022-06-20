Genshin Impact's NA Tour 2022 is making its first stop in Los Angeles at Anime Expo next month

HoYoverse recently announced the North American tour of its popular action RPG Genshin Impact. The megaevent is now ready to make its first stop in Los Angeles. Between July 1st and 4th, Genshin Impact fans can enjoy a packed event at the Anime Expo being held at the Los Angeles Convention Centre.

The celebration will be full of activities for fans to take part in. The events have been divided into two sets with a total of ten interactive tasks available. Completing them will reward people with stamps, which can then be exchanged for exclusive Genshin Impact merchandise. Besides that, the stage will be filled with even more content. Visitors will be able to meet and greet with famous influencers and cosplay artists and also win loads of prizes.

Doing so many activities and interacting with so many like-minded people will definitely make you hungry. HoYoverse has things covered on that front too as a real-life Genshin Impact food truck will be found right outside the venue. It will feature food and drinks from all over Teyvat so make sure you visit it and eat to your heart’s content.

On top of this, exclusive Genshin Impact-themed merchandise will be on sale as well. Expect to find items like character stands, badges, t-shirts, bracelets, toys, mugs, and a lot more. Prices range from $4 USD up to $35 USD. Entry to the Genshin booth will not require anything except the pass to the convention itself, but it may be limited based on the number of participants allowed and certain covid-19 restrictions. For more details, visit the tour’s official website.

After LA, Genshin Impact’s NA Tour 2022 will move onto Seattle in September, New York in October, and Toronto at a later date. Download Genshin Impact now for free on the App Store and Google Play.