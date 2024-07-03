What do MiHoYo's new trademarks mean for their potential future game plans?

New games? Or just planning for the future?

MiHoYo has filed new trademarks, it has been reported

These games (if they are) could be in new genres

But are these just very early-stage plans?

As noted by our pals over at GamerBraves, Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail developers MiHoYo have filed new trademark applications. According to their translation, these titles (which were filed in Chinese) translate to Astaweave Haven and Hoshimi Haven.

Naturally, speculation abounds as to what these new games might potentially be. GamerBraves themselves speculate Astaweave Haven to be a management sim.

However, it is important to keep in mind that developers and publishers do establish trademarks early on in a game's development or planning. This is so that they can't be undercut and then have to go through the lengthy process of acquiring a desired trademark from someone else. So it could very well be that these trademarks represent only very early concept-stage plans by MiHoYo.

Certainly, MiHoYo has been building up a catalogue of truly astounding proportions. Genshin Impact, Honkai: Star Rail and now the upcoming Zenless Zone Zero all join an already beefy pre-Genshin lineup. So would adding more to that be prudent? Maybe, but we wouldn't blame MiHoYo for wanting to corner the market on other genres, so realistically if they were planning new games they would want to move outside the gacha genre.

So are these just early-stage plans? Or can we look forward to new MiHoYo games soon? We'll just have to wait and see.

