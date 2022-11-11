Genshin Impact has revealed its newly playable character, Layla

Genshin Impact’s version 3.2 – Akasha Pulses, the Kalpa Flame Rises is in full swing with the flurry of events that it includes. Players may also recall this update was set to bring forth two new playable characters of which Nahida is already available. Today, we look at the second, Layla.

Layla is Genshin Impact’s latest playable character, a Cryo user that employs a sharp sword to deal damage. She recently enrolled at the Akademiya, where she is studying Theoretical Astrology under the Rtawahist Darshan, and decided to study Illuminationism.

Illuminationism combines astronomy and astrology as researchers try to uncover the secrets of the universe. That sounds like an extremely difficult thing to study as it’s led to Layla dealing with sleep deprivation and somnambulism, or sleepwalking. More than battling enemies, she is in a constant struggle with herself when it comes to slumbering.

Her antics have already gotten her a bunch of nicknames like the Sleepwalking Eccentric, the Human Calculator, and the Heaven-Sent Thesis, with the list only growing. But, regardless of these names, Layla is an extremely potent fighter who becomes even deadlier in her sleep.

She uses her sword to slash through unsuspecting enemies in blows of three strikes that can be charged to deal two rapid hits as well. Her talents know no bounds either. Her various skills make her deal a tonne of AoE Cryo damage on enemies. These moves also help her gain Night Stars can act as homing missiles, striking opponents down.

Layla’s Elemental Skill allows her to create a shield protecting the entire party while still damaging enemies, while her Elemental Burst releases a Celestial Dreamsphere that consistently bashes foes within a designated region.

You definitely do not want to be on Layla’s sleepy side. Get your hands on the Fantastical Evening Star Layla by downloading Genshin Impact now for free.