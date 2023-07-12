Bibots is an upcoming roguelike bullet hell shooter for iOS and Android

Bibots is an upcoming roguelike from prolific publisher Plug In Digital Games and developer SquareSquid that draws inspiration from bullet hell twin-stick shooters. It's heading for iOS and Android on August 28th as a premium title, and pre-orders are open if it takes your fancy.

In Bibots, you play as Tayar, an unlikely hero in the world of Takaful. To save it from the hordes of enemies, you first need to choose your gun before heading into the fray. That's not the only important decision to make, though. Along the way, you can gain additional abilities to help cull your enemies' numbers.

One of those skills is the power to transform into one of the titular Bibots. These are mechanical creatures boasting different strengths to suit various playstyles. Given the might of the Bibots, you can't call upon them willy-nilly. Instead, you first need to accumulate enough energy to summon them. By repeatedly doing so, you can develop an affinity with the various Bibots, allowing you to unlock new attack variants to use against your enemies.

Over time, Tayar's skills are also improvable by gathering experience. There are three branches to invest in – survivalist, soldier, and scientist. Each provides various passives that upgrade his skills and, potentially, his synergy with the different Bibots. Meanwhile, you can customise your weapons by equipping them with different chips sold by merchants or found through exploration throughout each run.

Bibots is available to pre-order now on the App Store and Google Play ahead of its launch on August 28th. If you're interested in pre-registering, use the links below for your preferred platform. If you pre-order on iOS, you will enjoy a 33% discount, snagging Bibots for $3.99 rather than $5.99. Similarly, the game will be reduced on Android for the first two days after launch.

Enjoy the adrenaline-pumping action bullet hell shooters provide? Check out our list of the best in the genre available for Android.