Genshin Impact's flurry of events continues with the Fayz Trials launching tomorrow

It’s been a couple of weeks since Genshin Impact’s v3.0 – The Morn a Thousand Roses Brings launched. The update brought the final new Dendro element, Sumeru, the new playable area, a bunch of characters, and a whole horde of events. We’re still only in the first phase and there’s still lots to look forward to. Tomorrow, September 8th, another event goes live.

Genshin Impact’s latest event is called Fayz Trials. It is more of a research-based quest as players must use Fayz Potions and the Time Dilation mode to find weaknesses that the new enemies in Sumeru have. The event will run until September 26th and players must have an Adventure Rank of 20 or above to participate. Rewards for completing this challenge include Primogems, Hero’s Wit, Character Level-Up and Weapon Ascension Materials, Mystic Enhancement Ora, and Mora.

To begin this mission, players must find Jami in Sumeru, which is near Port Ormos. After completing the pre-requisite quest, travellers will proceed to the Fayz Trial Facility where they will take part in the main challenge. Certain trial characters will also be available for the event, however, Elemental Resonances will not.

The Fayz Trials have quite a simple objective – defeat enemies and gather Fayz Tinctures. Once enough pieces have been gathered, the Fayz Potion will be ready, which must be consumed to enter Time Dilation Mode. Things take a pause here as both your character and the opponents are unable to move. The goal now is to use the Viewfinder to figure out enemy weaknesses and then release a Supersense Skill.

Players will have to constantly zoom in and out to locate these weak points and they must keep an eye out for critical ones as well. Once eight weaknesses have been spotted, the Supersense Skill will be buffed and unleashed. Seven combat challenges will be available to complete, with a new one dropping every day for a week. When all of them are finished, the event is concluded and the rewards will be unlocked.

Prepare to fight these creatures and find their weaknesses by downloading Genshin Impact now for free.