Genshin Impact's Fabulous Fungus Frenzy event goes live tomorrow

Genshin Impact recently launched version 3.2 – Akasha Pulses, the Kalpa Flame Rises. We’re currently in the first phase of the update, which features a few Event Wishes and one of those is already live. Now, the second event, Fabulous Fungus Frenzy goes live tomorrow, November 10th.

In Genshin Impact’s Fabulous Fungus Frenzy event, a Sumeru researcher is hosting the Beast Tamer Tournament and it looks like a tonne of contestants and audience members have found their way there. If players wish to participate, they must be above Adventure Rank 30 and should have completed the Archon Quest Chapter III Act V and Yae Miko’s Story Quest.

The event is broadly divided into two stages. During both, additional challenges will reward players with Mushroom Currency and Fungus Meals that can be exchanged for extra rewards. They can also be used to invite Treasure of Dream Garden Dori.

Stage one, Prepare for Tournament is further divided into three phases. It begins with Fungus Capture, which involves players travelling to a fixed location and using the Wisdom Orb gadget and Capture skill to get hold of the target Fungi.

This is followed by the Coruscating Potential phase where players must use Floral Jellies to create specific blends that will awaken their potential. In the final phase, titled Special Training, travellers must command their captured Fungi to defeat the enemies.

The Fungi are fully capable of attacking on their own and players can use special buttons to unleash their skills as well. The battle itself will have two challenges – a coordinated assault and a zone defence.

After finishing all this, players can proceed to the second stage, Championship Progress. Here, they will enter the Nilotpala Cup Beast Tamers Tournament to compete for the ultimate championship.

Rewards for completing this event include Primogems, Mora, Hero’s Wit, Talent Level-Up Materials, Weapon Ascension Materials, and a lot more.

