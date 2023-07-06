Genshin Impact Banners - current and upcoming Banners

If you're looking for the latest info on the current and upcoming Genshin Impact banner, then look no further. Like with any gacha game, players can recruit new characters to their roster and acquire new weapons by spending in-game and real-world currency on a character’s banner, giving them a chance to try out new team makeups and playstyles. Banners are in constant rotation, with new updates every roughly three weeks and split across two phases.

There are a couple of banners for players to choose from. You've got the character event wish banner, which has a featured five-star character and three four-star characters with hugely increased drop rates. There is also the standard wish banner, which includes every non-event exclusive character and weapon, with new 4-star characters being added one update after their debut.

Lastly, there’s the Epitome Invocation, a weapons-only banner that features two five-star weapons and several four-star weapons that change regularly alongside new character banners.

Since we love Genshin Impact here at Pocket Gamer, we've compiled all the information you'll need to know in one place, including the current and upcoming banners, release dates, times and featured characters and weapons so you can be ready to spend your hard-earned (or bought) wishes.

What's the current Genshin Impact Banner?

The current Genshin Impact character wish banner is made up of two phases. In the first phase, Phase 1, we will get the Born of Ocean Swell Banner (for Eula), as well as the Sparkling Steps Banner (for Klee).

The two characters you can draw from this banner are:

Eula (Cryo)

Klee (Pyro)

All these characters have increased drop rates during their banner duration. This banner will end on July 25th, 2023.

In the second phase, Phase 2, we will get the Drifting Luminescence Banner (for Kokomi), and the From Ashes Reborn Banner (for Wanderer Anemo. This banner starts on July 25th and will last until August 5th.

The two characters you can draw from this banner are:

Kokomi (Hydro)

Wanderer (Anemo)

What's the current Genshin Impact Weapon Banner?

Five-star weapons

Song of Broken Pines (Claymore)

Lost Prayer to the Sacred Wings (Catalyst)

Four-star weapons

The Alley Flash (Sword)

Alley Hunter (Bow)

Eye of Perception (Catalyst)

Rainslasher (Claymore)

Favonius Lance (Spear)

The current Genshin Impact weapon banner is Epitome Invocation and was released June 21st, 2022, alongside Arakati Itto’s banner. This banner includes the following 7 weapons with increased drop rates:

This banner will end on July 25th, 2023.

What is the next Genshin Impact banner?

The next banner is scheduled to release alongside the 4.0 update on August 5th, 2023. Right now we don't have definitive details, and we only know that it will be featuring a lot of quality-of-life updates, as well as menu changes.

We also know that characters will feature an intro animation, but as for what characters will be released or when, we don't have any concrete information yet.

Et voilà, that's all the details we know about the current and upcoming Genshin Impact Banners.