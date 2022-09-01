Genfanad, the satirical MMORPG, sets a release date for PC version with mobile edition due out soon after

The indie MMORPG Genfanad has finally got a release date; September 27th is when it will launch for PC with a mobile release planned shortly after! The project was revealed a few months back, and will take players to a quirky high-fantasy world full of 4th-wall-breaking meta humour alongside actual engaging content to pursue with your friends!

By one look alone, you can immediately tell that Genfanad takes a lot of inspiration from the legendary Runescape in both visuals and gameplay. With a 3D blocky art style and a quasi-top-down view, alongside the setting of a fantastical magical world, there’s a lot of stuff that Genfanad used as a basis for its design from the world of Runescape.

However, that’s fully intentional. See, Genfanad is meant to be a parody of games like Runescape, The Witcher, and even Lord of The Rings. It’s meant to put you into a world that is aware it exists within the tropes of high fantasy and pokes fun at that fact at every turn. This is not a grimdark fantasy world full of lore but is self-aware and makes fun of itself instead.

So while that does give it a sort of unserious vibe, that’s not to say that there isn’t some genuinely engaging content here. Genfanad is still, at its core, a fantasy MMORPG, and involves all the mechanics that come with it, such as dungeon-crawling, sword-and-board combat, massive dragon bosses, and more.

Alongside this, there’s also a whole different part of the game that allows you to play it pretty peacefully. You can play the markets, farm and grow crops, and focus on life-skill gameplay rather than hunting down big scary monsters if you so desire. Regardless of which path you take, you can do it all alongside your friends too!

Currently, there’s no pre-register available for Genfanad, but the mobile release has been confirmed and will be launched shortly after that late September release date. In the meantime, you can stay tuned to the official website or Twitter for more updates!