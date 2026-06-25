Genesis War recruits Doom Breaker’s Zephyr in new crossover

Two versions of your favourite hero

Genesis War teams up with Doom Breaker

Two versions of Zephyr join the roster alongside crossover rewards

New story chapters, characters, and gameplay systems also arrive

Webtoon adaptations have a complicated relationship with mobile games. Genesis War is the latest to give it a go, pulling in Doom Breaker, a Naver Webtoon series that has racked up over 500 million views globally. That's a lot of readers to potentially turn into players, which is presumably the point.

The collaboration adds two versions of Doom Breaker's main character, Zephyr. Dragon Slayer Zephyr is a half-dragon with a Dragon Heart who trained up using foreknowledge after his regression, running on an ultimate skill called yehi or, and unlocking his potential with his exclusive weapon Gram.

Battle God Zephyr is the last surviving human, driven by the straightforward goal of saving the world, running Rise of the Dragon and pairing with Requiem.

If that character lore means nothing to you without the source material, that's probably fair. But if you've read Doom Breaker and bounced off Genesis War before, it's worth knowing the collab comes with a guaranteed route to Battle God Zephyr.

Alongside that, the Otherworld Special Attendance Challenge dishes out Memory Fragments for both Zephyrs and throws in Requiem as well. Two new permanent characters have also dropped alongside the crossover. Silver is a former pirate captain turned liberation army member, using the JJ skill and the Pirate King's Treasure Sword.

Clausewitz is the tactical operator of the same outfit, more the careful planner type, working with Thundermare's Lightning Strike and Thundermare's Fragment. Separate launch events handle both of them, with a coupon for Silver and a Bingo coin event for Clausewitz.

Main Story Chapters 33 and 34 for Genesis War are also in, along with the Inner World story Pirate King, a new armour and accessory system called Top Secret Reconnaissance, and Fierce Battle, a ranking mode built around World Boss raid damage scores.

For more in this genre, check out our picks for the best RPGs on Android!