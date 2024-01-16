Guide a ball through treacherous levels as you gather gears in Gears Forever

The game is a spiritual successor to the developer's 2011 title, Gears.

Developer Cresent Moon Games is launching a brand-new puzzle game based on its 2011 release, Gears. Gears Forever, which is launching on the App Store on January 17th, is a spiritual successor to Gears. Gears Forever is currently available for preorder, and the developer promises the new game adds fun new twists to the gameplay of the original.

The original Gears is still available on iOS via a GameClub subscription and features 27 challenging levels. Each level takes between 45 seconds and 10 minutes to complete. You can choose between a timed mode and playing at your own pace.

In Gears Forever, you’ll navigate a 3D ball through challenging levels filled with rotating gears, flipping platforms, giant hammering mallets and other obstacles. You'll gain points as you swipe your finger across the screen, collecting gears as you race to beat each level before time runs out.

Crescent Moon Games describes Gears Forever as an endless version of Gears and features high-quality 3D graphics with a Steampunk aesthetic. You'll journey through three distinct worlds, avoiding obstacles, solving puzzles, and gathering gears along the way. Each of the three worlds, which include The Brass Menagerie, Rivers of Magma and the Cavern of Omens, feature distinct environments.

In Rivers of Magma, you’ll guide your ball across pathways within a volcano while avoiding the magma that surrounds you. You’ll journey through underground caverns full of crystals, lakes and various obstacles in the Cavern of Omens and explore beautiful machinery-themed levels in The Brass Menagerie.

Crescent Moon Games is a game developer known for creating mobile, PC, and console games. To keep up to date with the latest news for Gears Forever and other Cresent Moon Games, follow the game developer on X (Twitter) or Facebook. Additionally, you can check out Cresent Moon Games' official website to know more.