Hearthstone is releasing the Shadow in the Badlands Mini-Set soon

Blizzard is gearing up for a massive update for Hearthstone, which is due to launch in a few days. A new mini-set titled Showdown in the Badlands is set to release, bringing 38 brand-new cards to the popular game. The annual Lunar New Year event will also go live, featuring a set of daily quests offering a variety of rewards including two hero skins and three signature cards.

Hearthstone’s upcoming update sees the digging continue as the Bloodrock mining operation has reached a new level. They’re now deep below the surface, in a place called Deepholm. It is a subsurface maze full of nefarious elemental creatures. But that doesn’t stop Elise Starseeker and his band of Outlaws who continue to march forward in pursuit of new allies like Deepminer Brann.

The Showdown in the Badlands set also comes with a new Duel Class, which allows players to reap twice the benefits from them. Every class gets four of them, including both minions and spells. They also have additional functionality that ensures that any kind of deck can be built. In addition, Paladin and Shaman also receive new Excavate Rewards.

Since a total of 38 cards are being introduced, players can expect a wide range of them to be available. Two new legendary minions join the fray as well, one of whom is Therazane the Stonemother. She will do anything to protect her own regardless of her well-being. Even when fallen in combat, Therezane grants a buff to all Elementals.

Finally, the February season will be in Twist Mode and will begin on the first of the month. It limits players to common cards only including expansions through Year of the Dragon and Core cards. Players will have to strategize and figure out new ways of winning without rare, epic, and legendary cards.

Hearthstone’s Shadow in the Badlands Mini-Sets will be released on January 18th.