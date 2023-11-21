Gears Forever is the spiritual successor of the OG Gears game on iOS, launching on December 6th

Crescent Moon Games has announced the upcoming launch of Gears Forever, the studio's "Steampunk Ball rolling platformer" on iOS. Officially launching on December 6th, the game is now open for pre-order, and will give players first dibs on the quirky sequel of the OG Gears game that rose to the top of the iPad charts when it was first released in 2011.

Dubbed as Gears' "spiritual successor", Gears Forever lets you dive into a vibrant 3D world where you'll have to roll your ball across platforms filled with all kinds of obstacles around every corner. You'll need to earn as many points as you can using simple swipe controls under a specific time limit - do you have what it takes to race against time while collecting your gears along the way?

Does that sound like it's right up your alley? If you're eager to put your platforming prowess to the test on similar titles, why not take a look at our list of the best platformers on iOS to get your fill?

There are 3 worlds to explore (The Brass Menagerie, Rivers of Magma, and the Cavern of Omens), as well as unique steampunk-esque visuals that spice up the gameplay across every new platform.

You don't have to wait too long until the game launches next month, but for now, if you're keen on giving the game a go yourself, you can do so by pre-ordering Gears Forever on the iOS App Store. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also visit the official website to stay updated on all the latest developments, join the community of followers on Twitter or X for more info on the game, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and visuals.