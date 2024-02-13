Gargoyles lets you defend against predators using gargoyles that eat pixies, out now on iOS

Gargoyles is a tower defence-slash-strategy RPG

Each gargoyle has a unique perk

There are 22 in-game achievements and other convenient features

Karl Voskuil has officially launched Gargoyles on iOS, letting players dive into a tower defence strategy RPG with gargoyles mixed in. The game boasts a unique combination of "Plants vs Zombies and Battle for Wesnoth, with a little bit of Kingdom Rush thrown in."

In Gargoyles, you can look forward to exploring a quirky little tale about Lulu and a gargoyle from the Between. What's even odder is that gargoyles, apparently, eat pixies, and now it's up to you to strategically place your gargoyle army to fight back against automatons and predators, all while feeding your army with some pixies along the way. You'll also have to level up and evolve your gargoyles across three evolution trees.

The game boasts 24 types of enemies from vaporwolves to lightbats, as well as unique abilities for each new gargoyle pup. There are 22 in-game achievements to aim for as well, along with a convenient feature that lets you pause the battle at any given time. If you're feeling a little stuck, you can consult the in-game tips or even set the easy difficulty mode to keep those rage quits at bay.

As for the main campaign, you'll explore the story of Lulu and her gargoyle pal Poe as you figure out where the automatons came from and how you can put a stop to their nefarious deeds. If you're keen on joining in on all the fun, you can do so by downloading Gargoyles on the iOS App Store. It's a premium title that costs $1.99 a pop or your local equivalent.