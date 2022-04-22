Free Fire adds Zombie Invasion mode, “Beast Run!” Gameplay Web Event and more as "How To Start A Fire" film launches

Free Fire's first campaign that's based on the lore of the game is finally coming, and players can get a taste of Hayato's journey in the film How To Start A Fire. Officially launching on April 23rd, the film will coincide with unlockable in-game rewards, a new Zombie Invasion mode, a Shootersville web event and more.

In Free Fire Tales: The First Battle, players can experience the game's lore through Hayato Yagami's narrative. Along with a special interface, themed in-game goodies and a new Sci-Turf map for the Lone Wolf game mode, players can also participate in daily missions for extra rewards.

Meanwhile, the “Beast Run!” Gameplay Web Event lets players score tokens from missions - players will have to clear obstacles to rack up those points. On the other hand, the Zombie Invasion Mode on April 29th will pit players against a different kind of threat in Bermuda with five zombie variations to keep things spicy.

Finally, the monopoly-esque web event Shootersville on May 2nd will reward players with tokens as they complete daily tasks. These tokens can be used to build their village for even more in-game goodies.

If you're eager to take part in the events and learn all about the lore of the game, you can download Free Fire on the Google Play Store or on the iOS App Store. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

