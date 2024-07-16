Free Fire's Esports World Cup champions crowned, with Thailand's Team Falcons taking the gold

The tournament is part of the inaugural Esports World Cup

Team Falcon from Thailand took home the championship in Garena's inaugural Esports World Cup tournament

The team are now the first to be confirmed as appearing at the FFWS Global Finals 2024

The event was also the most-watched esports event for the game

After an action-packed finale, the champions of the Esports World Cup: Free Fire tournament have been crowned. Team Falcon, hailing from Thailand, took home both the championship trophy and a fairly impressive $300,000 cash prize for their efforts.

Team Falcon would be followed by EVOS Esports from Indonesia and Netshoes Miners from Brazil, who secured second and third respectively. The win also nets Team Falcon the first confirmed place in the FFWS Global Finals 2024 taking place this year in Brazil.

And it's not just the prize money that's big news. Free Fire's Esports World Cup appearance was tipped by outlets specialising in the matter as the most-viewed event in the game's history. For an event like the Esports World Cup, that boasts big money but in a region not known for competitive gaming until recently, it works as a tremendous legitimisation.

The wide array of international representation for Free Fire's inaugural outing at the debut Esports World Cup is perhaps quite representative of the game's wide-ranging fanbase. For a game that has faced rough-and-tumble developments, including lawsuits from Krafton and a ban in India, it's proof that Free Fire still has staying power.

The Esports World Cup itself is still ongoing, with the PUBG Mobile tournament from rival Krafton set to begin this weekend. Who will take home the win? You'll just have to watch and find out.

But in the meantime if esports doesn't rock your world, why not check out our list of the best mobile games of 2024 (so far) to see what other titles might be?

And if there's still nothing there to grab you, you can always start marking your calendar with some of the entries on our list of the most anticipated mobile games of the year, with hand-picked titles from every genre!