Free Fire hosts collaboration with AAA, offering a variety of Lucha Libre themed items and events

In yet another massive collaboration effort, hit battle royale title Free Fire is plotting a crossover with Lucha Libre corporation AAA of all things. This event will feature plenty of skins, items, and unique events, all themed after the biggest Lucha Libre proposal out of Mexico.

The biggest selling point of this event is absolutely the La Parka skin, inspired by one of AAA’s official real-life wrestlers. On top of the skin, there will be a few other cosmetic items that were all fully developed in tandem with the AAA design team, making each and every single one of these items look genuine and beautifully made.

Alongside the La Parka skin, the other items on the table are a psycho clown mask, the Mr. Iguana Backpack, Gloo Wall - Venum, and a few others that haven’t been revealed yet. All of these cosmetics call back to the Lucha Libre culture, offering a beautifully colourful and vibrant collection that will surely spice up your Free Fire character.

This is, of course, a long line in Free Fire’s massive list of recent collaborations. Given its position as the most popular battle royale on the market, rivalled only by New State perhaps, it’s not shocking to see them throw their hat into various rings, if you’ll pardon the pun. This one, however, is a little more unique in the fact that Lucha Libre is not the most popular thing out there, at least not in comparison to a few of the other collaborations hosted. Regardless, it’s nice to see some smaller, lesser-known companies get involved with the game.

The actual start date of the event is the 16th of April, and it will run for quite some time. If you’re interested in getting involved with the celebration of the Mexican cultural icon, you can find Free Fire, funnily enough, for free, on the App Store and Google Play.