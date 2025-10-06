Garena Free Fire announces new Digimon collaboration at FFWS Finals

Free the Digimon

The FFWS SEA finals saw the announcement of a brand-new Digimon collab

Based on Digimon Adventure season one, it's set to arrive this November

Meanwhile, Thai Team Falcon took the top prize at the esports contest

For those of you lucky enough to be watching the Free Fire World Series finals for Southeast Asia this weekend, you'd be in for a surprise. No, not necessarily the win by Thailand's Team Falcons, but definitely the announcement that a brand-new Digimon collaboration was coming to the hit multiplayer shooter!

It's still early days for the collaboration, but what we do know is that it'll focus squarely on the first season of Digimon Adventure. So if you've been a long-time fan of the Digimon series, there'll be quite the scent of nostalgia about this, not that that's a bad thing, of course.

We also know that the collaboration is set to launch in November. More than likely, it'll feature the appearance of some of the iconic Digimon that have appeared in other collaborations recently, such as Agumon and Gatomon.

Firing Free

Either way, we'll be watching closely for more news about this collaboration. Not that the news out of the FFWS for Southeast Asia was any less exciting, of course! As mentioned above, Team Falcons (representing Thailand) took home the top prize. They were followed by fellow top contenders with Vietnam's Heavy and a fellow Thai representative in the form of Buriram United Esports.

Now, the focus for many of you will be shifting to the upcoming Free Fire World Series Global Finals taking place in Jakarta from October 31st to November 15th. And while we might not be expecting any other big announcements, it'll be well worth tuning in to see what other action this esports competition offers.

If you're looking to scratch an itchy trigger finger, however, and Free Fire simply isn't enough, then there's even more out there. Why not complement your Free Fire action with some of our picks for the best shooters on iOS?