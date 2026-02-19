Free Fire Beat Carnival brings DJ Alok back with a new track, festive map, and several event rewards

Bulletproof

DJ Alok returns with new track, Bulletproof, and themed event activities

Solara’s Bloomtown transforms into a neon festival performance space

Dance Grenades, Soundwave buffs, and free cosmetic rewards arrive

Free Fire has never really been shy about its musical collabs, and the Beat Carnival looks like just another excuse to turn the battlefield into something closer to a festival stage. The latest campaign reunites the shooter with DJ Alok, bringing a new track called Bulletproof alongside a wave of themed activities, cosmetics, and map changes running from February 20th to March 9th.

This time around, we’re going for some peppy Brazilian Carnival Energy. You’ll notice it straight away on the Solara map, where Bloomtown has been reshaped into a neon-lit performance space complete with lasers, fireworks, and a giant Alok projection watching over matches.

Even outside Solara, the event imbues music into gameplay through roaming Panther Party Trucks, dance-triggering music notes, and Soundwave Zones that buff movement speed and recovery during Clash Squad rounds.

Alok’s arrives with an upgraded Skill Card boasting stronger effects, while new tools like Dance Grenades and the Speaker Trampoline add a bit of flair to firefights. The grenade forces anyone caught in the blast to break into a dance, temporarily stopping attacks. While that may sound ridiculous, imagine it being down to the two of you and your foe is forced to dance while you win.

Rewards are another big part of the event. Logging in and completing event activities will net you items like a Female Bundle, Skyboard, Scythe, vehicle skins, and more, while the store rotates in additional themed cosmetics tied to the Beat Carnival aesthetic.

And given that much of the campaign’s creative direction has come straight from Brazilian teams and community feedback, it’s not surprising that the event feels more like a celebration than just another seasonal overlay.

If you're jumping back in to see how Free Fire is evolving this year, it’s also probably worth checking out our list of the best multiplayer games on Android right now!