Free Fire celebrates its 7th anniversary with limited-time events

Beginning tomorrow, survival shooter Free Fire will be celebrating its 7th anniversary. Through July 25th, you can partake in anniversary festivities featuring themes like nostalgia, companionship and celebration. During the event, you'll enjoy limited-time game modes and can nab classic weapons from the past.

The 7th-anniversary event will also offer various anniversary-themed rewards as well as a special documentary, anniversary theme song music video, and more. Through July 21st, you can explore a miniature Bermuda Peak in Battle Royale and Clash Squad modes. When participating in either mode during the anniversary celebration, you will find yourself on Mini Peak, a floating island with multiple iconic features.

You can also partake in the Friends' Echoes event in BR mode, where you'll be able to interact with other players' silhouettes to redeem in-match rewards. You'll be able to use Memory Portals, which can be found throughout the map, to teleport between Mini Peak and a fun-sized copy of the old Bermuda Peak.

During the Friends' Echoes event, you can earn Memory points by defeating enemies or by destroying anniversary-themed boxes scattered across the map. You can use Memory Points to use the Glider to enter a limited-time Hall of Honor where you can nab Nostalgic Weapons - buffed versions of classic weapons from years past.

Free Fire is also giving away tons of free rewards to thank players for their support over the years, such as an anniversary-themed male bundle and a themed baseball bat.

You may even win a limited-edition 7th-anniversary Gloo Wall from the Gloo Wall Relay preheat draw on June 26th. In addition, gameplay optimizations, including weapon adjustments, are also being introduced and a new neuroscientist character, Kassie, is joining the game.

A new first-person perspective mode is launching for Clash Squad, promising smoother shooting mechanics. Further, Zombie Graveyard mode, a relaunch of the beloved Zombie Uprising mode, will launch during the festivities, allowing groups of 4 or 5 players to band together to defeat zombie hordes.