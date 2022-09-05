Garena Fantasy Town redeem codes (September 2022)

September 5th, 2022 - checked for new codes

Being the ruler of your own kingdom, in the middle of the mountains, can be a daunting task. That’s why you might want to use some redeem codes for Fantasy Town to boost your coins or premium currency - maybe get some boosts that can help you.

Codes for Garena Fantasy Town are often released by the game developers on their social media accounts; Facebook, and Twitter. These are often given out at milestones, anniversaries and other events. We are going to compile these Fantasy Town codes, so you can easily find them without having to sift through various social media accounts.

Active codes for Fantasy Town

Currently, there are no active codes for Fantasy Town

Expired codes

Freehero

Freeruby

Freegold

How to redeem codes in Fantasy Town

Step 1: Tap on the gear icon on the right-hand side of the screen. This is next to the envelope icon.

Step 2: Tap the word “configuration” to open up a pop-up. Then navigate to Enter Coupon button on the bottom right-hand corner of the screen.

Step 3: Enter your code in the space and tap OK to claim your code.

About the game

Fantasy Town is a town management game , where you can plant your own crops, make your citizens happy, and create a place worth living in. There are options to allow your citizens to explore the world, where they can go on adventures and discover all sorts of hidden items and secrets. At the same time, evil trolls and other baddies can come and try to hurt your people, so you will need to manage their defenses as well.

There are lots of decisions to make on what your citizens should do, what buildings need to be made, and how much gold to spend. Fantasy Town was released in July of 2022, so it’s been around for a little while.

Original article by Jupiter Hadley, updated by Pocket Gamer Staff.