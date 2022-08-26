Garden Affairs' version 2.0 update introduces new stories, events, and characters

Garden Affairs, Judian Games’ match-3 puzzler launched back in March and received with open arms. It allows players to sit back, relax, and make trios, while also engaging in some renovation activities. The game is set in a place called Matchview (of course it is), and it looks like it is getting a major makeover as Garden Affair’s version 2.0 hits the floor.

Alice and Joey, the designer and florist have a lot planned for the players as Garden Affairs’ version 2.0 update brings new story chapters, more events, team functions, and a bunch of more levels. The core game revolves around completing all the missions regarding the main mansion estate. After that, players can put on their life jackets and set sail as they embark on a voyage to Uncle Charles’ private island.

It is a land filled with hidden secrets waiting to be uncovered. There are also numerous new characters to interact with and of course, more areas to decorate. The island brings a new challenge in the form of Master Awards as well, where players compete against the best in an endless battle.

While the primary focus of the update is to introduce more levels for those who have completed the game, newbies also stand to benefit from the improved teams function. Players can now chat with each other, send help, compete, and even share things on Facebook.

Solo players will be able to once again do the Midsummer Night’s Dream challenge alongside other returning collection events. And to top it all off, the annual Little Red Fest is going live too, which features the super adorable red panda. Players just need to complete missions to get free rewards, boosters, and a chance to include a red panda in the mansion!

Start making matches now by downloading Garden Affairs for free. Check out their Facebook page for ongoing community events as well.