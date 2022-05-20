Gale of Windoria is an upcoming pixel-art RPG from KEMCO that's now open for pre-registration

KEMCO has announced that Gale of Windoria, the studio's pixel-art RPG for mobile, is now open for pre-registration. Android users can sign-up to get first dibs on the game when it officially launches via the Google Play Store.

In Gale of Windoria, players can expect to soar through the map on their flying vehicle as they embark on an epic quest to save the world. You'll step into the shoes of a young lad named Shan who journeys to save his childhood friend and purify the Tetra Quartzes, which is the source of all life.

To travel all over the world, you'll ride aboard your flying Beakle and upgrade it to access more areas. You'll also explore challenging dungeons and engage in thrilling turn-based battles. Quartzes you discover will help strengthen your party as you obtain different techniques and abilities for your characters. You can also combine character skills - featuring different elements - to boost your survivability out there.

Based on the embedded clip above, the game does seem like it captures the spirit of old-school retro RPGs with its visuals, dialogue, and lovely soundtrack. The character art also looks very vibrant, and the monsters look larger than life.

If you're eager to give it a go, you can pre-register for Gale of Windoria on the Google Play Store for Android devices. The game contains ads, but the Premium version removes these during gameplay and throws in 150 WHP as an extra bonus as well. You can also visit the official website to stay updated on all the latest developments about the studio.

