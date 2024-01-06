From Eva With Green is a charming pinball adventure with relaxing music and minimalist vibes, coming soon to iOS

Crescent Moon Games has opened pre-orders for From Eva With Green, the studio's upcoming pinball adventure on iOS. As you can expect from the quirky title, the game tasks you with collecting seeds and nurturing nature all based on a mysterious letter you receive from Eva, wherein a green souvenir is attached.

In From Eva With Green, you can look forward to plenty of meditative vibes thanks to the game's charming visuals coupled with its heartwarming narrative. You'll collect and plant mystical seeds all on a quest to help characters restore their own peace; plus, you can also decorate the environment around you with lovely flowers as you progress through the game.

Now, while I don't believe the game has anything to do with the popular actress Eva Green, it does seem like it can stand on its own without the Hollywood reference. I suppose it has plenty to do with the game's minimalist visuals and the atmospheric score as well, which seems like it can elicit an emotional response from players.

If you're keen on giving the game a go yourself, you can soon do so by downloading From Eva With Green on the iOS App Store when it launches on January 31st. It's a premium game that costs $1.99 a pop or your local equivalent. You can also visit the official website to stay updated on all the latest developments, join the community of followers on Facebook for more info on the game, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and visuals.