Warpath, Lilith Games' tactical RTS, drops new trailer showcasing plenty of sniping action

Lilith Games has dropped an exciting new trailer for Warpath, hyping players up for the military RTS game’s tactical combat. In particular, you can take a little sneak peek at how the thrilling sniper action plays out within the game, where you can showcase your sharpshooter prowess across high-stakes missions.

In Warpath, you can look forward to plenty of cinematic action as you destroy your enemies and protect your allies based on your ability to pull the trigger. The game also features a fun new mini-game titled "Tank Tower 2" - here, you can score plenty of in-game goodies as you build your tank tower and stack 'em as high as you can. Assault rifles and shotguns are up for grabs as you climb the leaderboards - you might even snag gift cards worth up to $300.

The game also features more than 200 armaments to tinker around with and over 1000 modifications. Plus, it boasts an estimated 35 million downloads across the globe, with a 4.7 out of 5 rating on iOS and 4.3 out of 5 on Android. If that's something that sounds like it's right up your alley and you're eager to get started on it yourself, why not take a look at our Warpath tips and tricks for newbies to help you get your feet wet?

If you're keen on giving the game a go yourself, you can do so by downloading Warpath on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also visit the official website to stay updated on all the latest developments, join the community of followers on Facebook for more info on the game as well, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and visuals.